ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg wraps up unforgettable victory over Hopewell 89-86

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0dZc61oq00

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Petersburg finally eeked out an 89-86 victory over Hopewell in Virginia boys basketball on December 30.

var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-559d5').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');

Petersburg’s offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Hopewell at the intermission.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Trinity Episcopal broils Church Hill Academy 55-44

Trinity Episcopal trucked Church Hill Academy on the road to a 55-44 victory in a Virginia boys basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
LIFESTYLE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy