ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Complete command: Walsingham thwarts all counters to defeat Roanoke Catholic 54-28

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0dZc5zDc00

Walsingham’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-28 win over Roanoke Catholic in a Virginia girls basketball matchup.

var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-c4548').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
Roanoke, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Counters#Highschool#Roanoke Catholic#Window Plc509276#Rnd
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy