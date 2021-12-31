Hy-Vee Introduces New Retail Security Team To Stores

Providers of innovative Homeowner Online Roofing Estimates, Sales4Roofers, help more homeowners get accurate quotes with their online roofing appointments. HAWTHORNE, N.J., Dec. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sales4Roofers team continues to push boundaries in the global roofing industry by providing solutions that help roofers engage their customers – existing and potentials, better, while also ensuring homeowners have a seamless experience. In a related development, Sales4Roofers has continued to enhance the experience of homeowners through their Covid Free Roofing Estimate Online solution, enabling them to get the cost of services and visualize what the roof will look like after completion, without leaving the comfort of their homes.
