ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

China makes REITs push to speed up infrastructure investment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftcGq_0dZc5DI600

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's state planner is making a nationwide push to boost the country's nascent real estate investment trusts (REITs) market, as Beijing seeks to speed up infrastructure investment.

The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) urged its local bureaus to step up publicity, cut red tape, and improve services, so that more infrastructure projects can be listed in the form of REITs, according to a notice posted on the agency's website on Friday.

China launched a public REITs market in Shanghai and Shenzhen in June, allowing infrastructure projects - ranging from tollways to sewage plants - to be listed as part of an effort to ease the debt burden on local governments.

Nine REITs were listed at launch, but since then only three others have been added. Analysts have said the market faces challenges, including a shortage of quality and profitable projects to list, as well as legal and tax issues.

The NDRC notice dated Dec. 29 said that local bureaus should tell infrastructure owners how REITs can help them reduce leverage, ward off debt risks and improve efficiency, and encourage them to list good projects.

In addition, the NDRC urged its local bureaus to coordinate more with other government agencies, such as securities and environmental regulators, to speed up the issuance of REITs.

NDRC said the proceeds of REIT listings should be recycled into new projects, and the agency will step up its monitoring of the money flows.

China has vowed to step up infrastructure investment to support the economy.

Chinese regulators have said REITs widen the financing channel for infrastructure projects, provide investors with more options, and help reduce China's macro leverage ratio and fend off financial risks.

Under the pilot scheme, eligible underlying assets are limited to infrastructure projects, and exclude commercial properties such as shopping malls or offices.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Will India scoop up more investments at the expense of China in the new year?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, January 3 (ANI): Last year witnessed China receiving a smaller share of foreign investments compared to previous years, a trend that started with former US President Trump's trade war with China. Although his successor, Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to end the trade war saying...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea stocks begin 2022 higher on solid exports data

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares started 2022 trading on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by solid exports data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 7.43...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysia, Philippine shares decline * Indonesia shares hit highest since mid-December * Singapore 2021 GDP grows at fastest pace in over a decade By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. With inflation worries building, investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets will keep a close eye on how the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Asian central banks will want to keep interest rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in local COVID-19 infections, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength as the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. "The spread of Omicron has put a near-term dampener on the growth recovery within the EM Asia region, especially with social restrictions being re-introduced in some countries," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy despite its stretched bandwidth remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed." In Asia, South Korea's won eased to 1,193.0 per dollar, while shares jumped more than 1% supported by strong exports data. In the Philippines, shares fell about 0.8% to their lowest in one month, after the government said late on Friday that it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. The Malaysian share market benchmark declined by up to 1.4% due to floods in seven states, while Indonesian shares advanced as much as 0.9% to their highest since mid-December. Meanwhile, Singapore shares advanced about half a percent as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Singapore, a financial and transport hub and often seen as a bellwether of global growth, is expected to continue to grow in the coming year. However, spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could impede growth if restrictions are imposed. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edged lower to 6.369% ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector ** India's daily COVID-19 cases highest since Sept. 18, 2021 - Health Ministry Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.17 -0.17 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India 0.00 0.00 <.NS 0.68 0.68 EI> Indones -0.14 -0.14 <.JK 0.86 0.86 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.08 0.85 a SE> Philipp 0.00 0.00 <.PS -0.51 -0.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.25 -0.25 <.KS 0.11 0.11 C> 11> Singapo -0.14 -0.14 <.ST 0.27 0.27 re I> Taiwan +0.11 +0.11 <.TW 0.15 0.15 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Reit#Investment#Ndrc#Chinese
Reuters

Macau watchdogs will double down on digital yuan

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China will gamble on the digital yuan. As Macau’s casino owners prepare to bid for new licenses in the city for the first time in two decades, regulators will be sure to use the opportunity to squeeze more out of them in 2022. Expect them to force operators in the offshore gaming hub to become test beds for the digital yuan.
GAMBLING
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Mortgage REITs 101: How These High-Yield Investments Work

Real estate investment trusts that invest in mortgages, also known as mortgage REITs, often have tempting high yields. But like any investment, they aren't right for everyone. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Marc Rapport, discuss how mortgage REITs work and how they can generate such high dividend yields.
REAL ESTATE
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

American Tower leases cell towers to telecommunications companies. Autodesk is a software company that serves infrastructure companies. One of the biggest political news stories in the United States this year was the passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The huge spending plan will allocate $550 billion over the next five years to help fix some of America's aging infrastructure and provide a tailwind for new industries like renewable energy and 5G. With a steady stream of government spending coming down the line, plenty of stocks will benefit from an increase in infrastructure investment around the country.
STOCKS
Telegraph

Water firms cut infrastructure investment by a fifth as sewage dumping soared

Water firms cut their investment in wastewater and sewage networks by up to a fifth in the 30 years since they were privatised, according to analysis of official data. Investment by the 10 biggest companies dropped from £2.9bn a year in the 1990s to £2.4bn now, according to Ofwat data obtained by the Windrush Against Sewage Pollution campaign group and first reported in the Financial Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy