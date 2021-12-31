ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Pakistan sends first consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

charlottestar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The first consignment of 1,800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has crossed over to Afghanistan, announced the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry. The consignment is a part of a humanitarian package worth Pakistani Rs 5 billion...

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Afghans desperate; Taliban face economic ruin

The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times.Since the chaotic Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn’t enough money for hospitals.Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the capital, Kabul. Weak and...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
dallassun.com

OIC's Under-Secretary-General urges international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Under-Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet on Sunday urged the international community to come forward and provide the people of Afghanistan with immediate humanitarian aid. Speaking at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC started in...
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Clashes With Militants Kill 4 Pakistani Troops Near Afghan Border

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in a gun battle with militants near the Afghan border. The clash erupted when Pakistani troops raided a Pakistani Taliban hideout in the town of Mir Ali in the North Waziristan border district, according to a military statement.
MILITARY
charlottestar.com

Iran interested to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): Iran on Monday showed its interest to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan for stability and peace in the war-torn country. Iranian President's special representative to Afghanistan Hassan Kazzemi Qomi said that Tehran has good relations with all factions in Afghanistan and can mediate...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Foreign Aid#United Nations#Charity#Ani#Pakistani#Geo News#Taliban#Amnesty International#The World Food Programme#Un
charlottestar.com

Taliban prevents border fencing with Pakistan meant to divide Pashtuns: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The recent incidents on the Afghan-Pak border has brought to light the age-old issue of Durand Line that Pakistan had hoped to resolve with the Taliban holding the reins in Kabul. On Friday, the Khaama Press news agency reported a second such incident in the...
WORLD
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Government spent £700k on company advising Afghans not to flee before Taliban takeover

The government has given more than £700,000 to a company that advised Afghans not to flee the country before the Taliban takeover.An investigation by The Independent revealed that the Home Office has handed the “migration behaviour change” firm at least £702,000 since 2016, and it may have been given even more money by the Foreign Office during the same period.Despite the funding, Seefar’s name has never been mentioned in the Houses of Parliament, and the Home Office has refused to detail the work it commissioned.The government said it “makes no apology” and wanted to highlight the risks of irregular journeys...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
tucsonpost.com

Rally in Baghdad on Anniversary of Iranian General's Death

BAGHDAD - Chanting anti-American slogans, hundreds of people rallied in the Iraqi capital Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike. The crowd called for the expulsion of remaining American forces from Iraq...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudanese block streets after day of protest violence

Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets in Khartoum on Friday, protesting against violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation. Four protesters were fatally shot in the head or chest in Omdurman, according to the pro-democracy Doctors' Committee, while a fifth succumbed to his wounds Friday after he was shot in central Khartoum.
PROTESTS
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy