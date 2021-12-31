Pakistan sends first consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The government has given more than £700,000 to a company that advised Afghans not to flee the country before the Taliban takeover.An investigation by The Independent revealed that the Home Office has handed the “migration behaviour change” firm at least £702,000 since 2016, and it may have been given even more money by the Foreign Office during the same period.Despite the funding, Seefar’s name has never been mentioned in the Houses of Parliament, and the Home Office has refused to detail the work it commissioned.The government said it “makes no apology” and wanted to highlight the risks of irregular journeys...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 22 HOURS AGO