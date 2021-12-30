REPORT Emirates B777 failed to rotate past the threshold and took off at very end of runway at Dubai Airport

A Ryanair flight from Manchester had to make an emergency landing in France after a fire reportedly broke out on board.The flight FR4052 departed from Manchester Airport at 6.33pm on Monday and was scheduled to land in Faro, Portugal, at around 9.30pm.But the journey was interrupted and the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Brest in western France at around 7.21pm.A fire was reported in the rear of the aircraft as the plane flew over the English channel and prompted pilots to make an unusually rapid descent from its cruising altitude well above 35,000ft.According to flight...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 HOURS AGO