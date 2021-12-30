ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

REPORT Emirates B777 failed to rotate past the threshold and took off at very end of runway at Dubai Airport

airlive.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington-bound Emirates Boeing 777-300ER overran the runway while taking off, narrowly avoiding an incident at Dubai International Airport. The aircraft with registration A6-EQI was operating flight EK231 from Dubai International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday, 20th December, when the incident occurred. However, as reported by...

www.airlive.net

