Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 95-80 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Friday. The Knicks, who were without three of their top playmakers, saw their three-game winning streak end. Derrick Rose missed his seventh consecutive game with an ankle injury, Julius Randle in in the NBA's health and safety protocol and Kemba Walker was a late scratch due to left knee soreness.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO