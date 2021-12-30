ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Get Back Three More Key Players for Key Matchup Vs. Rams

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens got back another three players for a critical matchup against the Rams as they activated quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-21 last as they had 10 players miss the game because...

