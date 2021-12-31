ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy fires captain and executive officer of San Diego-based combat ship Montgomery

By ANDREW DYER
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The Navy took the unusual step Thursday of relieving both the captain and executive officer of a San Diego-based warship, it said in a statement. Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, the commanding officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery, and Cmdr. Phillip...

KPBS

Navy ship bound for San Diego sidelined by COVID-19

A Navy ship is on route to San Diego, after a COVID outbreak on the ship was discovered. It’s the second outbreak this month. Roughly one third of 300 crew members on board the USS Halsey tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was discovered December 10, just as the destroyer was set to change home port from Hawaii to San Diego. All of the crew members who tested positive showed no symptoms or mild symptoms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPI News

U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee's deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to intercept drug trafficking paused...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Captain, second-in-command of Navy ship fired

The two senior officers of a San Diego-based Navy warship were fired Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” Navy officials said. Commander Richard J. Zamberlan, captain of the USS Montgomery, and Commander Phillip Lundberg, executive officer, were relieved of their duties by Capt. Marc Crawford, commander of the Navy‘s Surface Division Eleven.
MILITARY
live5news.com

VIDEO: COVID outbreak strands Navy combat ship in Guantanamo Bay

Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on Christmas. Joke gift between brothers turns into decades-long holiday tradition. The regifting has gotten creative over the years, with the candy frozen in a block of ice, put in Jell-O and even sewn into a teddy bear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Broward plans to distribute free take-home rapid coronavirus tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Once Broward County receives take-home coronavirus tests the county staff will distribute them for free to the public, Mayor Michael Udine said on Monday. Miami-Dade County started to distribute over 12,000 take-home rapid test kits on Monday at 27 public libraries. President Joe Biden’s administration...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood

A plane has crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, California. The Learjet 35 exploded into flames after hitting a power line. Images from the unfortunate event reveal the aircraft flying in the night sky before unexpectedly hitting the ground. Recordings of the crash show the plane engulfed in flames lying on the ground while firemen work to remedy the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Delta passenger accused of attacking staff who refused him access to flight

A police officer was assaulted after he attempted to prevent a man from boarding a Delta Airlines flight that was due to go from LA to New York.The thus-far unnamed passenger was stopped from boarding the plane at LAX, due to being “too intoxicated to fly”, airport official Rob Pedregon told Fox News. Fox also quotes a Delta spokesperson, who explained that police were initially called to escort the belligerent passenger out of the terminal gate after he started to get verbally abusive. Moments later, in an apparent moment of rage, the passenger allegedly assaulted an approaching police officer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Airplane crashes in San Diego County

An airplane has crashed in the El Cajon area of Southern California, authorities said. An unspecified number of injuries have been reported, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported on Twitter. Streets are being blocked and deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area, noting it will take time to process the scene.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Arsonist Strikes Again with 2 Separate Vehicle Fires | San Diego

12.29.2021 | 2:55 AM | SAN DIEGO – An arsonist is targeting vehicles located in apartment/condo complexes with vehicles parked in carports. Tonight, one truck was destroyed in the fire and some damage to the carport. One hour later, a short distance away, the second fire destroyed one car and damaged 2 vehicles on either side of the car. Last week, in the same area, 19 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged in an arson attack. MAST is investigating the fires. It’s believed that the arsonist is using a propane/butane torch to start these fires. No injuries to anyone have occurred. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

