Navy fires captain and executive officer of San Diego-based combat ship Montgomery

12.29.2021 | 2:55 AM | SAN DIEGO – An arsonist is targeting vehicles located in apartment/condo complexes with vehicles parked in carports. Tonight, one truck was destroyed in the fire and some damage to the carport. One hour later, a short distance away, the second fire destroyed one car and damaged 2 vehicles on either side of the car. Last week, in the same area, 19 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged in an arson attack. MAST is investigating the fires. It’s believed that the arsonist is using a propane/butane torch to start these fires. No injuries to anyone have occurred. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
