Planning Director Bulletin No. 7: Housing Crisis Act of 2019

The Dec. 16 article “Sweeping plan to wean Oregonians from fossil fuels approved by regulators” reports on the outcry over the new plan. Outcry indeed. We, the citizens of Oregon, will now pay the price for failing to support and demand a Department of Environmental Quality that would take due care of the environment and legislation that would regulate vehicles that have spewed decades of pollution. Never have we been eager, or even willing, to leave our love affair with bigger, speedier, more powerful, noisier vehicles. Nor have we individually taken sufficient steps to reduce our love of housing that is far bigger than we need, requiring prodigious amounts of energy. So here we are facing the reality of climate change the same old way: Fear of economic disaster if we do anything and fear of meteorological and geographical disaster if we don’t. The easy way is to just live with today and see what happens tomorrow – the familiar response that is part of our American culture.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO