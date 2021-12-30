ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Planning Director Bulletin No. 7: Housing Crisis Act of 2019

Effective January 1, 2020, and further amended in 2021, California Senate Bill 330, “The Housing Crisis Act of 2019,” (HCA) establishes a statewide “housing emergency” until...

Streamlined Housing Development Supplemental (SB-9)

California Senate Bill 9 (SB-9) was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 16, 2021 and became effective January 1, 2022. SB-9 allows duplexes and lot splits for certain parcels in single-family (RH-1, RH-1-(D), and RH-1-(S)) zoning. For more information, see Planning Director’s Bulletin No. 8. SB-9 require local...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Housing crisis needs fresh ideas

The housing crisis isn’t just ours. It’s around the world in cities and regions that are magnets for increasingly mobile populations. If we are not as unique as we like to believe, maybe there are fundamental social-economic forces at play that need to be studied, understood and accepted so we aren’t fighting today’s war with last war’s mindset.
theportlandmedium.com

Housing Crisis In Oregon?

In Oregon, there has been a longstanding housing crisis that has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Oregon tenants who are on the brink of eviction are losing the safety nets that kept them housed. The statewide rental assistance program has stopped despite an overwhelming need, stopping new applications, reverting all federal funds requested and committed to renters.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Climate plan forces us to act

The Dec. 16 article “Sweeping plan to wean Oregonians from fossil fuels approved by regulators” reports on the outcry over the new plan. Outcry indeed. We, the citizens of Oregon, will now pay the price for failing to support and demand a Department of Environmental Quality that would take due care of the environment and legislation that would regulate vehicles that have spewed decades of pollution. Never have we been eager, or even willing, to leave our love affair with bigger, speedier, more powerful, noisier vehicles. Nor have we individually taken sufficient steps to reduce our love of housing that is far bigger than we need, requiring prodigious amounts of energy. So here we are facing the reality of climate change the same old way: Fear of economic disaster if we do anything and fear of meteorological and geographical disaster if we don’t. The easy way is to just live with today and see what happens tomorrow – the familiar response that is part of our American culture.
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
