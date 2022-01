PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of a shooting. Authorities state that on December 30, 2021, at approximately 11:45 pm at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Collom Street, a group of people were standing at the corner when a white work type van pulled up and stopped. Six offenders exited the van and began shooting at the group on the corner. Several members of the group returned fire at the offenders. Five male victims and one female victim were struck by the gunfire. The offenders fled in a white van and were last seen traveling westbound on Germantown Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO