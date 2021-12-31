ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 285.08 million, death toll at 5,776,003

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 285.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,776,003​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 825,663 53,653,002 25.27

India 480,860 34,822,040 3.56

Brazil 618,870 22,263,834 29.54

United Kingdom 148,421 12,748,050 22.33

Russia 656,997 10,479,344 45.47

France 123,552 9,740,600 18.45

Turkey 82,163 9,438,502 9.98

Germany 111,706 7,123,893 13.47

Iran 131,572 6,192,698 16.08

Spain 89,331 6,133,057 19.09

Italy 137,247 5,981,428 22.71

Argentina 117,111 5,556,239 26.32

Colombia 129,866 5,138,603 26.16

Indonesia 144,088 4,262,540 5.38

Poland 96,416 4,094,607 25.39

Mexico 299,132 3,961,662 23.7

Ukraine 95,690 3,660,620 21.44

South Africa 91,061 3,446,532 15.76

Netherlands 20,892 3,116,039 12.12

Philippines 51,373 2,841,260 4.82

Malaysia 31,428 2,754,513 9.97

Czech Republic 35,975 2,469,925 33.84

Peru 202,584 2,287,494 62.09

Thailand 21,672 2,225,279 3.12

Canada 30,248 2,102,470 8.16

Iraq 24,154 2,093,436 6.28

Belgium 28,267 2,075,781 24.72

Romania 58,714 1,807,223 30.16

Chile 39,096 1,804,704 20.87

Japan 18,405 1,733,255 1.45

Vietnam 32,158 1,714,742 3.37

Bangladesh 28,070 1,585,027 1.74

Israel 8,243 1,376,256 9.28

Portugal 18,937 1,358,817 18.41

Sweden 15,310 1,314,784 15.05

Serbia 12,688 1,297,147 18.17

Pakistan 28,921 1,294,836 1.36

Switzerland 11,775 1,288,437 13.83

Austria 13,701 1,274,995 15.5

Hungary 39,061 1,249,694 39.96

Greece 20,708 1,170,293 19.3

Jordan 12,620 1,061,560 12.68

Kazakhstan 13,005 987,386 7.12

Cuba 8,322 965,571 7.34

Morocco 14,844 961,058 4.12

Georgia 13,707 930,544 36.78

Slovakia 16,598 838,738 30.47

Nepal 11,588 828,207 4.13

Denmark 3,256 783,702 5.62

Ireland 5,912 768,449 12.15

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Morocco#Factbox#Lynx Insight Service#Eikon
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

ROME, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155. Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to...
WORLD
The Guardian

Eastern European countries adopting authoritarian measures in face of Covid

Europe’s political approach to the coronavirus pandemic has divided down stark east-west lines, a Guardian analysis has found. Five of 18 eastern European countries have registered major violations of international democratic freedoms since March 2020, according to research conducted by the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute, compared with none of 12 western European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Germans flock to Poland to buy fireworks in defiance of ban

Germans seeking to defy a government ban on the domestic selling of fireworks before new year celebrations are heading in their droves across the border to Polish shops and factories. A ban was announced this month for a second year in a row in an attempt to prevent large gatherings...
EUROPE
Reuters

Russia's coronavirus death toll tops 600,000

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant. Russia had the third highest toll in the world with 600,434 fatalities, behind the United States which has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777. Sunday’s figures included data gathered over the course of two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy