ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea to extend curbs amid Omicron surge, serious COVID-19 cases

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAZYy_0dZc393h00

SEOUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections and concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with COVID-19" scheme, as record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious cases put a huge strain on the country's medical system.

Daily tallies have since decreased, with 4,875 new cases on Thursday, after spiralling near 8,000 two weeks ago, but the number of critically ill patients still hovers around their highest level of 1,000, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The extension is also aimed at bracing for a further spread of Omicron cases by using the time to secure more hospital beds and encourage a booster vaccine shot campaign, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

"We should reserve sufficient beds that can cover some 10,000 cases a day, and we should also speed up booster shots and children's vaccinations," he told an intra-agency meeting.

The curbs, which will be effective until Jan. 16, ban gatherings of over four fully vaccinated people, and require restaurants, cafes and bars to close by 9 p.m. (1400 GMT) and movie theatres and internet cafes by 10 p.m.

Unvaccinated people can only dine out alone, or use takeout or delivery services.

Nearly 91% of South Koreans aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated.

Total infections stand at 630,838, including 894 Omicron cases, with 5,563 deaths, the KDCA said.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a briefing the Omicron variant is likely to be dominant in the near future, as seen in the United States and much of Europe.

South Korea has cancelled its traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony for the second straight year, as the coronavirus stifles New Year celebrations and scaled back other festivities around the globe amid efforts to contain rampant transmission.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#S Korea#South Koreans
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
The Guardian

CDC drastically drops estimate of US Omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised down its estimates for US infection by the Omicron variant, stating it accounts for approximately 59% of all Covid cases in the US, not 73% as it previously said. Nevertheless, the figures issued Tuesday indicates that Omicron is spreading rapidly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high

(Reuters) - The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was a figure of 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy