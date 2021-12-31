ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man driving to White House with ‘hit list’ jailed in Iowa

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A California man driving to the White House who said he would “do whatever it takes” to kill President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and others was arrested in Iowa, authorities said.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested in Cass County on Dec. 21 and transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail, WOWT-TV reported, citing sheriff’s records.

According to court records, other officials on Xiong’s list included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) CEO founder Mark Zuckerberg and former President Bill Clinton, WOWT reported.

Xiong began driving from Sacramento around Dec. 18 “with the intention of driving straight to the White House in Washington, D.C., to kill persons in power,” Justin Larson, a Secret Service agent, wrote in a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 21, Xiong was pulled over in Iowa by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department “for driving aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, and speeding,” The New York Times reported.

Xiong told the deputy, Tyler Shiels, he had an AR-15 and ammunition in the vehicle, KWWL-TV reported. During a search, the deputy said he found the rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, body armor and medical kits in the trunk of the car, the television station reported.

Deputies who detained Xiong noticed that he was using Google Maps to plot a route to the White House, the Times reported.

According to court documents, Xiong described himself to a Secret Service agent from Omaha as a grocery store employee that was a cover “until called upon by God to ‘combat evil demons in the White House,’” KWWL reported.

The special agent added that Xiong said “that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power.”

Xiong also had cash, which he told Iowa deputies was for his funeral expenses, WOWT reported.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed in Federal District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Xiong assembled his hit list using the TikTok app, downloading videos “to compile a list of evil individuals he intended to kill,” the Times reported.

In an email on Thursday, Mike Maloney, Xiong’s attorney, declined to comment on the case, according to the newspaper.

According to court records, Maloney said he intends to use an insanity defense in his client’s trial.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

