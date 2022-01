AUSTIN, Texas — Former City of Austin Mayor Bruce Todd died on Christmas at the age of 72, according to a family spokesperson. Todd served two terms as mayor, first elected in June 1991 and retired in June 1997. In his time as mayor, he and the council considered issues such as airport relocation, wilderness preservation and transferring the city-run hospital to Seton. He also helped recruit major employers to the city, like Samsung, AMD and Applied Materials.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO