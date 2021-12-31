COVID cases worsen staffing shortage at Austin-Travis County EMS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocate Aurora has temporarily closed three of its urgent care centers due to COVID-19. A spokesperson with Advocate Aurora Health told CBS 58, "Managing the COVID surge combined with staffing shortages have contributed to temporary closures at our urgent care centers." The centers closed are Menomonee...
HENRY COUNTY (CBS46) -- As the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, rapidly spreads across metro Atlanta, the Georgia's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that they will be temporarily closing a testing center in Henry County due to staffing shortage and increase in testing demand. The Red Hawk Park testing center...
EMSA officials said that their COVID-19 calls in the past couple of days are on the rise. Officials said that they are working to get as many trucks, staffed and on the streets as possible. Staffing, though, has been a concern that they have been working through. They have been...
The most recent uptick in positive cases across the Washington region has hit D.C. Fire and EMS particularly hard, causing staffing shortages and prompting reports of long shifts for some first responders and an absence of some fire engines and ambulances. As of Tuesday, 363 — about 18% — of...
GEORGETOWN, Texas - COVID-19 cases and a staffing shortage have caused the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to partially shut down until the new year. The shelter is also at capacity for large and medium dogs so they are still open for people to adopt or foster, however, to do this they want people to make an appointment online to do so.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time when nurses union is warning facilities are increasingly understaffed. On Dec. 13, just 34 people were hospitalized with COVID statewide. On Monday, that number stood at 100 ―...
Washington, D.C. (7News) — DC Fire and EMS says COVID-19 is continuing to move through the department. Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. tweeted a statement over the weekend thanking firefighters who have pitched in on their off days to help. The department said a total of 356 employees have...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor announced on Thursday plans to send members of the Ohio Military Reserve to the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center to temporarily assist with staffing as the jail deals internally with rising COVID-19 cases. Approval from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came following a request from Cuyahoga...
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Similar to the rest of the country, northern Virginia is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, with some localities breaking their highest single-day number records. Arlington is seeing a significant spike in cases, according to a press release from the county on Tuesday. “Arlington County is seeing a significant surge in […]
After the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium released a preliminary report which showed the omicron variant could lead to the "largest healthcare surge to date," Austin-Travis County health leaders are changing the risk-based guidelines again.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty Emergency Medical Service members are currently restricted from reporting to work due to positive COVID-19 tests, the city of Cleveland shared. The number of members reporting infection is expected to continue to increase. According to the press release, Cleveland Emergency Medical Service will continue to...
LOS ANGELES - As predicted, Los Angeles County topped 20,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday amid what has become a dramatic surge in virus transmission that is continuing to drive up hospitalization numbers and raising fears that a higher death count will soon follow. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported...
DALLAS - The rate of COVID-19 positivity more than doubled this week over last week with the spread of omicron, and there is soaring demand for testing. In Texas, there was another positivity rate record, as 24.42% of tests are coming back positive. But the nation’s top health experts said...
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The COVID-19 spread is causing several challenges for emergency services in both Guilford and Forsyth Counties. One major issue leaders are facing deals with staffing. Both agencies are dealing with more than 20 open positions they are trying to fill. "COVID has impacted us on...
TUKWILA, Wash. — The city of Tukwila will close most of its facilities this week due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The closures include City Hall, the municipal court and the permit center. However, most city services will be available virtually — you can find the city’s website...
The latest surge of COVID cases is challenging workers across all healthcare settings, but the impending omicron variant that is more infectious is causing concern in nursing homes. Omicron is concerning because of mutations that make it more likely to attach itself to cells and evade vaccine protection—especially in those...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front moved in Sunday morning, dropping temperatures into the low 40s with winds between 40 and 45 miles per hour. Although it's expected to warm up around noon, Sunday night will put most of the city into freezing temperatures. Because of the...
