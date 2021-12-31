ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID cases worsen staffing shortage at Austin-Travis County EMS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATCEMS has already been dealing with a staffing shortage. Their...

News On 6

EMSA Gives Update On Staffing And COVID-19 Situation For EMS

EMSA officials said that their COVID-19 calls in the past couple of days are on the rise. Officials said that they are working to get as many trucks, staffed and on the streets as possible. Staffing, though, has been a concern that they have been working through. They have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Texas animal shelter partially closed due to COVID, staff shortage

GEORGETOWN, Texas - COVID-19 cases and a staffing shortage have caused the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to partially shut down until the new year. The shelter is also at capacity for large and medium dogs so they are still open for people to adopt or foster, however, to do this they want people to make an appointment online to do so.
TEXAS STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland EMS experiences staffing shortages due to COVID

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty Emergency Medical Service members are currently restricted from reporting to work due to positive COVID-19 tests, the city of Cleveland shared. The number of members reporting infection is expected to continue to increase. According to the press release, Cleveland Emergency Medical Service will continue to...
CLEVELAND, OH
fox7austin.com

LA County reports more than 20,000 new COVID cases ahead of New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES - As predicted, Los Angeles County topped 20,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday amid what has become a dramatic surge in virus transmission that is continuing to drive up hospitalization numbers and raising fears that a higher death count will soon follow. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

City of Tukwila facilities closing due to COVID-19

TUKWILA, Wash. — The city of Tukwila will close most of its facilities this week due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The closures include City Hall, the municipal court and the permit center. However, most city services will be available virtually — you can find the city’s website...
TUKWILA, WA
indianapublicradio.org

COVID-19: As omicron increases, nursing homes fear staffing shortage

The latest surge of COVID cases is challenging workers across all healthcare settings, but the impending omicron variant that is more infectious is causing concern in nursing homes. Omicron is concerning because of mutations that make it more likely to attach itself to cells and evade vaccine protection—especially in those...
HEALTH SERVICES

