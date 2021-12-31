ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It was raining fish!… In Texas

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Tx (WEHT) – It seemed like Texas’s weather forecast took an unexpected turn… because fish were falling from the sky!

Small fish appeared to be dropping from the sky after a storm in the city of Texarkana. One person said he heard loud noises and looked outside, surprised to see fish falling from the sky!

Family photo found in Daviess County after being blown away by tornado

Experts say the fish may have come from a rare weather phenomenon. This phenomenon was a water spout that had moved over water, sucking up small creatures like fish and frogs in the process. The waterspout then moved the creatures along until the spout lost steam, causing the animals to rain down from the sky.

