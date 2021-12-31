Louisiana Comeback Falls Short in 62-60 Defeat to UT Arlington

LAFAYETTE – Trailing by one point with less than 20 seconds to play, Louisiana had the opportunity to finish off a thrilling comeback but was unable to get two different shots to go down as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell to UT Arlington 62-60 on Thursday night.

Freshman Tamera Johnson , who scored 10 points and hauled in seven rebounds in the game, gave her team a one-point advantage with 1:07 to play as part of a huge fourth-quarter surge, but UTA scored the last three points in the final 41 seconds to clinch the win in both team’s Sun Belt Conference opener.

Point guard Destiny Rice had a monster performance, notching a career-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Ty’Reona Doucet also had a big showing, recording her second double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Louisiana (8-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) shot 43 percent (25-for-58) from the floor and outrebounded UTA, 35-33, but was outscored 20-6 on the fast break, a stat that proved to be the difference in the game. The visitors also benefited from the stellar play of Starr Jacobs, who scored a game-high 24 points and notched five rebounds.

Both team’s came out firing in the opening period, trading buckets through the first eight minutes before a quick 5-1 run saw the Lady Mavs go ahead 22-17. Louisiana cut the lead to three points twice in the second quarter, but UTA ended the final 5:20 of the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 41-28 lead at halftime.

UT Arlington (7-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) maintained its double-digit advantage throughout the third quarter and into the final period before Lanay Wheaton , who scored 10 points, made a layup to cut the deficit to 57-48. That bucket sparked a huge 11-2 run that finished with Johnson’s go-ahead layup with 67 seconds left.

Following a Terryn Milton layup and a made free throw by Camryn Hawkins, the Ragin’ Cajuns saw good looks from Makayia Hallmon , who finished the night with eight points and four rebounds, and Wheaton, but neither were able to get a shot to fall as the Cajuns fell in heartbreaking fashion by a score of 62-60.

Louisiana returns to action on New Year’s Day when it welcomes Texas State to the CAJUNDOME. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

