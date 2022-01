LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Malaki Branham was rewarded for the extra work he put in while Ohio State’s basketball program was on three-week pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The freshman, who had scored in double figures just once in his first 10 games, had a season-high 35 points Sunday on an otherwise tough night offensively for the Buckeyes in their 87-79 overtime win over Nebraska.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO