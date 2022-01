Onondaga County reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and County Executive Ryan McMahon expects higher numbers in the next few days. The county reported 768 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number seen in a single day since the pandemic began. McMahon said he expects between 1,700 and 2,100 new cases to be reported on Friday, between what the county and state reports, as well as self-reporting from at-home test kits.

