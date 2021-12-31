ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Duclair, Huberdeau lead Panthers to 9-3 rout of Lightning

By CHARLIE McCARTHY - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a...

rawcharge.com

Lightning drop shootout loss to Rangers, 4-3

In a glaring example of why some games should end in a tie, the New York Rangers edged the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night. Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning while Brian Elliott made 20 saves in his return from COVID protocol. Barclay Goodrow scored twice in his return to Tampa while Alexis Lafreniere added a goal. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots (plus a gorgeous save on Brayden Point in the skills competition) for the win.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Zibanejad has hat trick as Rangers beat Lightning 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad set up many of Chris Kreider's team-leading 19 goals this season. On Sunday, it was Kreider getting assists on each of Zibanejad's three scores. Zibanejad had his eighth career hat trick, Igor Shesterkin stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season...
NHL
NBC Sports

Anthony Duclair seems to have found home with Panthers

It has taken some time but the Florida Panthers have finally pieced together a Stanley Cup contending roster around Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. They always had a great foundation with that duo at the top of the roster (and for the longest time had them signed for bargain prices) and over the past couple of years have found the right complementary pieces to give them a chance to seriously compete.
NHL
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers reportedly 'pretty high' on Canadiens' Ben Chiarot

Through the first period of Sunday’s afternoon tilt against the Florida Panthers, the short-handed Montreal Canadiens were able to stay even. Playing without most of their regulars, the team had just five defensemen dressed — many of them without much NHL experience. One of the veterans they were...
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Embarrassing Panthers News

The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
NFL
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Stanley Cup#Tampa Bay
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL

