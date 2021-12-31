Duclair, Huberdeau lead Panthers to 9-3 rout of Lightning

In a glaring example of why some games should end in a tie, the New York Rangers edged the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night. Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning while Brian Elliott made 20 saves in his return from COVID protocol. Barclay Goodrow scored twice in his return to Tampa while Alexis Lafreniere added a goal. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots (plus a gorgeous save on Brayden Point in the skills competition) for the win.
