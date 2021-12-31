ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders beat Sabres 4-1 behind strong game from Varlamov

By ALLAN KREDA - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored in the second period,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Islanders Have 3 Good Options If They Decide to Move Varlamov

The New York Islanders have been carried by their goaltending in recent seasons. Last year, Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin helped carry the team to the Stanley Cup Semifinal. This season, the goaltending duo has kept the Islanders in the majority of their games with a .919 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.64 goals-against average (GAA) on 848 shots. While Sorokin has emerged as the starter this season, starting 19 of the 26 games, Varlamov remains a key piece in the roster and has provided valuable starts.
NHL
Seattle Times

Kraken game vs. Islanders on Jan. 4 will be postponed

The Seattle Kraken will have their sixth game this season postponed next week, when they were supposed to host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. With Canadian teams continuing to postpone games due to attendance restrictions from local COVID protocols, the Islanders are postponing their entire upcoming west-coast trip. They...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Bruins battle back to beat Sabres, 4-3, in OT

The Boston Bruins netted two third-period goals to come back and top the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in overtime today at the TD Garden. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves in his second win over his former team this season. As it was the Bruins’ first game back to play since December...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Mathew Barzal
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Ap#Ubs Arena
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
Buffalo News

Don Granato returns from Covid protcol to take his spot behind Sabres' bench

BOSTON – Head coach Don Granato returned to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday during the 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in TD Garden. Granato, who entered Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, missed the last two games. Assistant Matt Ellis directed the club in Wednesday's loss to New Jersey in KeyBank Center and Thursday's loss to the New York Islanders in UBS Arena.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Zibanejad has hat trick as Rangers beat Lightning 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad set up many of Chris Kreider's team-leading 19 goals this season. On Sunday, it was Kreider getting assists on each of Zibanejad's three scores. Zibanejad had his eighth career hat trick, Igor Shesterkin stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy