Islanders beat Sabres 4-1 behind strong game from Varlamov

The New York Islanders have been carried by their goaltending in recent seasons. Last year, Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin helped carry the team to the Stanley Cup Semifinal. This season, the goaltending duo has kept the Islanders in the majority of their games with a .919 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.64 goals-against average (GAA) on 848 shots. While Sorokin has emerged as the starter this season, starting 19 of the 26 games, Varlamov remains a key piece in the roster and has provided valuable starts.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO