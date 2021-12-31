Bucks complete sweep of Magic 136-118, push win streak to 5

For the second consecutive game, the Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Orlando Magic, and both contests shared some parallels. Each featured the Bucks building up a double-digit lead early, only for the Magic to rally back and make the game much closer than it needed to be. Yet, just like the last game, the Bucks held off a valiant comeback effort from their opponent to win the matchup. This time around, the final was a 136-118 victory to make it 11-straight against Orlando, sweeping the regular season series in the process. With another victory in the books, let us take a closer look at three takeaways from it.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO