It'll be more mild Tuesday ahead of another cold blast. Highs will reach the low 40s before a cold front moves in this evening. Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Northwest wind will gust up to 45 mph bringing a surge of arctic air. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.

WEATHER ・ 12 HOURS AGO