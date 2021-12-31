Opinion: Coastal management rankings snub companies from flyover country

Q: Our management company is walking around doing their monthly inspections for violations. The company was hired in July and I know different management companies handle violations differently. However, we need to either apply the rules and not pick and choose which ones will be enforced. They are enforcing rules like a cooler (small) one on the patio or blinds not fully closed. Small, and I mean small, violations. Yet, we have one unit that changed the windows and painted the porch floor a horrid color and painted the security door brown. All violations. Now, you will say, well, maybe they have filed a violation notice. When I was on the board and pointed it out to the board and management nothing was done. Management could be working on it and I feel she can just tell us its being handled without any other information. I don’t believe they are dealing with it. We homeowners are feeling harassed.

