OpenSea Bans Two Bored Ape Ripoff NFT Collections

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenSea has banned two NFT collections that take images of Bored Ape Yacht Club designs, flips them and mints them as NFTs. The two collections are similar not only in name but also in that they use the same Bored Ape source images in their pursuit of challenging copyright laws. One...

The Verge

Two NFT copycats are fighting over which is the real fake Bored Ape Yacht Club

A pair of non-fungible token projects are testing the boundary between plagiarism and parody. Digital marketplace OpenSea has banned the PHAYC and Phunky Ape Yacht Club (or PAYC) collections, both of which are based on the same gimmick: selling NFTs with mirrored but otherwise identical versions of high-priced Bored Ape Yacht Club avatars. Now the dueling projects are selling their apes while dodging bans from other marketplaces, becoming the latest example of how the NFT world handles copied art.
CoinTelegraph

OpenSea freezes $2.2M of stolen Bored Apes

NFT marketplace OpenSea has frozen 16 Bored Ape and Mutant Ape nonfungible tokens (NFT) after they were reportedly stolen yesterday from a New York art gallery operator. In total, one Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and eight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs currently valued at about 615 ETH ($2.28 million) were stolen and are now not able to be traded on OpenSea.
decrypt.co

Stolen Bored Apes Worth $1.9M 'Frozen' by NFT Marketplace OpenSea

A non-fungible token (NFT) collector today declared that his collection of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs worth $1.9 million was "hacked," and then said NFT marketplace OpenSea had "frozen" the assets for him. Todd Kramer, who runs the Ross+Kramer art gallery in New York, tweeted that he had clicked on...
hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

The Latest Bored Ape Mega Mutant Serum Sold for $5.8 Million USD

Bored Ape Yacht Club‘s Mega Mutant Serum NFT has set yet another record sale price. The sale took place over on OpenSea, where the Mega Mutant Serum #69 went for an incredible 1,542.069 ETH, which is roughly equivalent to $5.8 million USD as of writing, almost doubling the previous record of 888.88 ETH (approximately $3.6 million USD). Its new owner is Deepak Thapliyal, the CEO of blockchain service provider Chain.
hypebeast.com

inputmag.com

Want the Bored Ape Yacht Club in ‘Doom’? This NFT mod is for you.

Despite releasing nearly three decades ago, Doom II is still having cultural reverberations five presidential administrations later. Just take a look at how the game was reimagined in 2021 — a Hungarian software engineer taught a group of rats to maneuver down a hallway in the hellish shooter, Twitter users replied to Tweet2Doom in order to execute a string of in-game commands, and the mods continue to roll in, the latest of which involves none other than the Bored Ape Yacht Club.
hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

The Independent

investing.com

OpenSea freezes $2.2M of stolen Bored Apes After NFT Theft

OpenSea, a nonfungible tokens (NFT) marketplace, has frozen 16 Bored Ape and Mutant Ape nonfungible tokens (NFT) after allegedly being taken from a New York art gallery operator yesterday. One Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and eight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs were taken in total, with a total value of 615 ETH ($2.28 million). In addition, they are no longer available for trading on OpenSea.
