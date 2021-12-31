OpenSea Bans Two Bored Ape Ripoff NFT Collections

Ahead of this year’s CES, Samsung has now unveiled an updated version of its popular Odyssey Neo curved gaming monitor. Just like the G9, the new G8 also carries the same 1000R curvature that fans have come to love, but at a reduced size of 32 inches instead of the 49-inch width of its predecessor. Utilizing a Quantum Mini-LED panel with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the monitor will now push up to 4K resolutions and refresh rates can reach 240Hz provided your graphics cards are capable of pushing those frame rates. It’ll also support both NVIDIA G-Sync as well as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to elevate your gaming experience just that much more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO