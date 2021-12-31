OpenSea Bans Two Bored Ape Ripoff NFT Collections

Mumbai-based designer Onkar H reimagines the iconic DMC DeLorean, popularized by the cult-classic Back to the Future films, as a modern electric vehicle. The concept switches the iconic gull-wing doors with an open-hatch retractable windshield which allows for an unobstructed sky roof. The electric sports car maintains the same boxy styling with the addition of smooth fluid contours, custom-shaped LED lights, a clean minimalist cockpit, and speckled flat top rims. Exterior paintwork opts for steel-grey and electric blue hues. According to Onkar, the “DeLorean E is a personal quick project which has been developed and executed completely in Blender over a span of 2 days, including creativity process of ideation and form generation.”
Comments / 0