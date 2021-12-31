ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Meghan King Shares Her New Year's Resolution Following Split from Cuffe Owens: 'Top That'

By Dory Jackson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan King is ending 2021 by focusing on her family. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, posted a photo of her three children in Jensen Beach, Florida, to her Instagram on Thursday with a caption about her New Year's resolution. "2022 resolution 👆🏼. I'm gonna mom the...

