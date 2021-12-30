'We're on a mission': What Mizzou women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton said after upsetting South Carolina

After a win for the record books Thursday night, it took Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton a few extra minutes than usual to make it to the podium.

Flanked by Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen, Pingeton sat down, drenched in water, and credited her staff before turning to the players who made an upset of No. 1 overall South Carolina possible.

"I couldn't be more proud of these eight young ladies," she said.

Eight. Just eight players dressed for Missouri as the Southeastern Conference's COVID-19 protocols took hold of the program prior to the game.

What followed was a 70-69 overtime win for the Tigers, an upset that will live on forever.

Here's what Pingeton said after shocking the college basketball world:

Opening statement

Pingeton began her postgame news conference by acknowledging the obvious: Several of her players were missing due to COVID-19 protocols.

But that didn't faze her team, nor did it faze Pingeton.

She said the win wasn't by chance.

However, how many teams upset the No. 1 team in the nation without their best player and key reserves?

"Wins like this don't just happen by chance, it's a body of work over time, and there's a lot of people that have really invested a lot from a player standpoint, coaching staff, support staff standpoint over the last six months," Pingeton said. "Even though there are some players that obviously weren't here, they're just as big of a part of this win. We don't do it without them. So just want to acknowledge them again. Thanks to our community for coming out."

The Tigers set out to be the tougher, grittier team Thursday, Pingeton continued.

"We want to make sure we're first to the floor for 50-50 plays, and we're gonna have to live with whatever happens from there. Control what we control. We just try to keep reminding them because, I know they were gassed, they played a lot of minutes, but really try to continue to remind them that their ability to dig deep and push through was so important. They would have far more regrets if they didn't let it all hang out because it's right there at our fingertips."

On the events leading up to the game

In the 24 hours before the game, Pingeton found out she would be missing players due to COVID-19 protocols.

By that point, she said, it was too late to change anything. The game plan had to stick and the players had to execute. What Pingeton wanted to change, however, was the team's mentality.

"At that point, you can't all of a sudden go grow a few more inches or get a little quicker or whatever. So the game plan never really changed, but the mindset had to. The mindset had to for these guys. And so we really tried to shorten up practices a little bit. We didn't do as much as we maybe typically do, and we had to pivot, and this are the cards we were dealt. We can't do anything about it. So let's go play the game and let it all hang out and see what happens."

Pingeton celebrates win with former players, including WNBA player Sophie Cunningham

The win was made more special by former players visiting.

Former Missouri star and current WNBA player Sophie Cunningham was in the crowd and addressed Mizzou Arena at halftime.

That was an example of the foundation the past laid for this current group to come together and earn 12 wins before the end of 2021. That led to a quick assignment from Pingeton.

"That's another point of emphasis this year is all of our girls kind of did some research on the jersey that they're wearing, their number, and had to tell us something and just spend some time helping educate the rest of the team about who wore their jersey before them, just to bring that alumni back," Pingeton said. "There's just so much history and so many girls that came in and helped us lay a foundation and that are so invested. I love it that they could come out and celebrate that with us."

On the message going forward

After one of the most improbable wins this school year in college sports, Pingeton wanted to make it known there is still more to the season beyond this.

ESPN and sports networks across the nation will talk about the win, and rightfully so, but Pingeton put it all into perspective.

"This SEC is crazy," Pingeton said. "I say it every year, and I don't know that it can get any tougher and every year it gets a little bit tougher. And so, I think perspective is everything. I think absolutely they need to embrace it and celebrate it. But in 24 hours, we've got to ground ourselves and get back to work. It's a marathon, not a sprint. The season's bigger than one game. That's gonna be really important moving forward. There's a lot of tough games in front of us, for sure. Enjoy this. This is a big one, but it's about body of work in March. We're on a mission and our mission this year was — it was never about beating South Carolina — it's about being in that NCAA Tournament in March. That's honestly our focus: mission first, team always."

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 435-414-3261.

