ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘Grinch’ cat adopted from Whiskers Cat Cafe just in time for new year

By Karra Small
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sW5lP_0dZbxjS600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sometimes, even demanding animals get the homes they deserve.

Earlier this month, Whiskers Cat Café made a brutally honest social media post asking someone to adopt Percy, a Persian cat with a lot of attitude, that they had dubbed a “Grinch.”

On Thursday, Percy’s dream came true. Percy’s new owner, Amy Thomason, saw the cat on FOX4 and decided to adopt the miniature queen.

“In a surprising turn of events, her heart has indeed grown three sizes and mine has grown like a million,” Thomason told FOX4.

In keeping up with Whisker’s Cat Cafe’s description, Percy is already making herself at home on the couch and is enjoying being the only animal for her new human.

“Thank you so much for putting her story out there,” Thomason said. “I’m so incredibly grateful to now be owned by this sweet, grumpy looking, ‘floofy’ queen.”

Happy tails, Percy!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

We asked Yeti super fans which products everyone must have

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Yeti product is best? As someone who frequently spends weekends on the lake or traveling to and from children’s sporting tournaments, durable products that can withstand transferring from the truck to the boat and everywhere in between are necessary. Naturally, Yeti coolers and ramblers are […]
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
FOX4 News Kansas City

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays come to an end, the post-holiday cleaning begins. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persian Cat#Whiskers Cat Cafe#Whiskers Cat Caf#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX4 News Kansas City

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy