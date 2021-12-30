ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

“The problem is not the virus but the fear.” Then he becomes infected and dies at 29

By James Reno
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo vax, anti-masks, against Covid. But in the end she died. A Michigan woman died of the virus: she was 29, leaves behind three children. Bridget Jackson, of Port Huron, had often promoted his anti-mask and anti-vaccine on Facebook, sharing memes and posts. “I don’t prioritize fear over lifeHe wrote. But...

d1softballnews.com

