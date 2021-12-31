ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Authorities: Skier who went missing near Northstar presumed dead

By Anisca Miles, Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it suspended emergency rescue operations for the skier who went missing near Northstar Ski Resort.

Rory Angelotta, 43, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported. He was going to go skiing before meeting friends for dinner.

They reported him missing when he didn’t show up.

Investigators said Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at Comstock Lift around 11:30 a.m., but no other activity was detected on the pass.

An “emergency ping” on his phone showed a short call was made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Officials said Angelotta’s car was found parked in the resort’s parking lot.

Body found in Napa River belongs to woman reported missing

A search for Angelotta lasted several days amid high winds and whiteout conditions. According to the sheriff’s office, about 220 people have dedicated over 13,000 hours searching.

“It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they are still planning a recovery operation at the resort.

This was a difficult decision, especially for the volunteers who have worked so hard to bring Rory home. Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made. Our hearts go out to the family.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Related
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque.
Body found in Napa River belongs to woman reported missing

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A body found in the Napa River last week belongs to a Napa woman reported missing earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. Crystal Lea McCarthy, 37, was reported missing Dec. 14, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies found her body nine days later in the Napa River. […]
Alcohol, drugs suspected in deadly head-on crash in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol may have been involved in a crash Wednesday that killed a Carmichael woman and injured four others, including three children. Officers responded to the crash on Walnut Avenue, near Kinross Road, around 5:30 p.m. and found two cars had collided head-on.  The CHP […]
Report: California police stops down significantly in 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Traffic and pedestrian stops by California law enforcement agencies dropped significantly in 2020 compared to the year before, but Black or transgender people were still more likely to be searched than white or cisgender people, according to a state report released Friday. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board […]
3 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

Search teams looked for three missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause.
22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

(KTLA) — Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area. Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway. […]
