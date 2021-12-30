ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Central falls to Arrows in Watertown, despite halftime lead

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffXro_0dZbvfZ600

Aberdeen Central was unable to hang on to a halftime lead, falling to the undefeated Watertown Arrows, 53-39.

The Golden Eagles (1-5) led at the break 28-21, thanks to a strong second quarter, when Aberdeen Central posted 20 points.

Coming out of the break, Aberdeen Central was shooting 61% from the field, but was unable to keep that momentum. In the second half, the Golden Eagles were held to 11 points and shot 14% from the field.

For the Golden Eagles, Kiana Mounga led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Kyra Griese had 13 points and four rebounds.

Watertown was led by Kendall Paulson, who had 18 points. Jaida Young had 14 points and Maddy Rohde had 11.

Statewide scores


Friday

Beresford 47, Parker 40

Groton Area 48, Webster 40

Pentagon Classic

Canton 54, Chamberlain 49

Corsica/Stickney 54, Tea Area 49

Sioux Valley 63, Madison 38

Vermillion 44, Hill City 43

Thursday

Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32

Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50

Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33

Jones County 53, Burke 35

Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39

Parkston 45, Winner 36

Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21

Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31

Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26

Big Bo Classic

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39

Hoop City Classic

Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Central falls to Arrows in Watertown, despite halftime lead

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Sports
City
Hill City, SD
City
Wilmot, SD
City
Lead, SD
City
Beresford, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Basketball
City
Watertown, SD
City
Vermillion, SD
City
Lemmon, SD
Watertown, SD
Basketball
City
Spearfish, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
City
Hot Springs, SD
City
Milbank, SD
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Aberdeen Central#Watertown Arrows#The Golden Eagles#Tea Area#Sioux Valley 63#Florence Henry 54#Lead Deadwood#Waubay Summit 30#Aberdeen News
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
American News

American News

73
Followers
234
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy