Basketball

Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon past Chicago St. 80-63

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 24 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 80-63...

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Baker Jr., Gholston lead Milwaukee past N. Kentucky 61-55

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY. — DeAndre Gholston scored all 14 of his points in the last eight minutes as Milwaukee rocketed past Northern Kentucky, 61-55, with a closing rally on Saturday. The Panthers (4-9, 2-2 Horizon League) trailed 47-38 when Gholston drained a 3-pointer to kick off a 23-8 game-winning...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Davis powers SMU over UCF 72-60 for eighth straight win

DALLAS — Kendric Davis had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and SMU defeated Central Florida 72-60 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday. Davis made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to help the Mustangs (11-3, 2-0) notch their eighth straight victory. Michael Weathers added 19 points, while Marcus Weathers totaled 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Nutall scored 10.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Morris scores 30, No. 19 LSU women post 13th straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and No. 19 LSU defeated No. 23 Texas A&M 75-66 on Sunday for the Tigers' 13th straight victory. Morris was 9-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Khayla Pointer also had four 3-pointers and scored 17 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jailin Cherry added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists with Autumn Newby grabbing 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
abc17news.com

Falko, Bertram lead Binghamton past UMass Lowell 68-63

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko and Tyler Bertram scored 20 points apiece as Binghamton turned back UMass Lowell 68-63 in an America East Conference opener. The 20 points were a season high for Falko, who made 9 of 10 free throws. Kellen Amos had 12 points for the Bearcats (4-6). Kalil Thomas scored a career-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the River Hawks (8-5).
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Kelvin Sampson looking for answers for injury-depleted UH roster

On the way to the Final Four last season, the University of Houston avoided the type of long-term injuries that can quickly derail a season. Not so this season, as, in the span of a couple of days, the Cougars lost their top two perimeter players (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) to season-ending injuries and another (Kyler Edwards) for the foreseeable future.
HOUSTON, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for Vikings: Chicago Bears in regular-season finale

We've officially entered the "playing for pride" portion of the season for the Vikings. They were eliminated from the NFC playoff hunt on Sunday night by Green Bay, so this one remaining game against the 6-10 Bears, also eliminated, will be a contest to see which team can end its season with a W.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Williams, Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64

ATLANTA — Malik Williams made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64 on Sunday night. Matt Cross had 13 points and nine rebounds, Dre Davis also scored 13 points — all in the second half — and Noah Locke added 10 points for Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC).
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves-L.A. Clippers game preview: Injuries, protocols keep stars on both teams out

BSN, 830-AM Wolves update: Coach Chris Finch said C Karl-Anthony Towns and G D'Angelo Russell are nearing a return from COVID protocols but will likely not be ready in time for Monday's game against the Clippers. The Wolves have lost three times to the Clippers this season with Monday marking their fourth and final meeting. The Clippers blew out the Wolves 129-102 in their meeting in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. The Clippers have an average margin of victory of 19.3. The Wolves are 2-2 when playing on the tail of consecutive days this season.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Mobley, Love help Cavaliers rally past Pacers 108-104

CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15 for...
NBA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

No. 13 Ohio State needs OT to beat Nebraska on the road

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Malaki Branham scored 35 points, Jamari Wheeler made two 3-pointers early in overtime and No. 13 Ohio State beat Nebraska 87-79 Sunday night. Ohio State (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) hadn’t played since Dec. 11 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program. EJ Liddell, who came in averaging 21.6 points per game, was just 2 of 14 for Ohio State.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

