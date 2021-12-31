ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets drop Predators 4-3 in Shootout

WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxa4F_0dZbv0eg00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist.

Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
abc11.com

Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- - Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period.
NHL
CharlotteObserver.com

Anatomy of a comeback: How the Canes rallied from 4-0 deficit to top the Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 in the second period Saturday before scoring seven unanswered goals for a 7-4 road win. It was the second time in franchise history that they recovered from a four-goal deficit to win in regulation. The first: Jan. 19, 1989. Then the Hartford Whalers, they rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-4.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Columbus Dispatch

Despite inexperience, Blue Jackets' Peeke willing to drop the gloves

It would be a major understatement to say that Andrew Peeke is a little green when it comes to hockey fights. The Blue Jackets defenseman had never fought in a game prior to this season, so he’s still in the process of learning how it’s done — which can be a dangerous and painful process. Peeke learned that the hard way Thursday at Nationwide Arena, squaring off against Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot in the second period of the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 shootout victory.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Nick Cousins
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Gustav Nyquist
rawcharge.com

Lightning drop shootout loss to Rangers, 4-3

In a glaring example of why some games should end in a tie, the New York Rangers edged the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night. Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning while Brian Elliott made 20 saves in his return from COVID protocol. Barclay Goodrow scored twice in his return to Tampa while Alexis Lafreniere added a goal. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots (plus a gorgeous save on Brayden Point in the skills competition) for the win.
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Zibanejad makes lone shootout goal, Rangers beat Bolts 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers stopped Tampa Bay’s seven-game home winning streak by beating the Lightning 4-3 on Friday night. Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots, Barclay Goodrow scored twice, and Alexis Lafrenière also had a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators 4 3#Ap#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Nashville Predators#The Blue Jackets#Nexstar Media Inc
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 6, Flyers 3 – Arvidsson, Moore, McLellan

The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
NHL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy