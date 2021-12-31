ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Odigie scores 22 to carry Troy over Texas St. 78-63

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dZbuqze00

Efe Odigie scored a season-high 22 points and Troy beat Texas State 78-63 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both squads.

Zay Williams scored 11 points for Troy (10-4) which won its fifth consecutive game. Khalyl Waters scored 10 and ball-hawking Duke Miles posted five steals.

The Trojans scored a season-high 45 points after halftime.

Isiah Small scored 17 points for the Bobcats (9-4), Nighael Ceaser 16 and Caleb Asberry 14.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khalyl Waters#Bobcats#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Taylor scores 25 to carry Lehigh over American 63-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Taylor had a career-high 25 points as Lehigh beat American 63-61 on Saturday, rallying from a 19-point deficit. The game marked the first Patriot League matchup of the season for both teams. Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for Lehigh (3-10, 1-0), which ended its...
BASKETBALL
KESQ

Carry scores 19, late FTs help Kent St. top Toledo 66-63

KENT. Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State’s 66-63 win with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo. Carry was 5 of 21 from the field and converted 7 of 8 at the foul line. Ryan Rollins scored 14 points with nine boards for Toledo.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Travis Kelce Said

Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Kelvin Sampson looking for answers for injury-depleted UH roster

On the way to the Final Four last season, the University of Houston avoided the type of long-term injuries that can quickly derail a season. Not so this season, as, in the span of a couple of days, the Cougars lost their top two perimeter players (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) to season-ending injuries and another (Kyler Edwards) for the foreseeable future.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy