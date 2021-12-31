ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Simmons leads Abilene Christian over Utah Valley 80-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dZbuoTQ00

Airion Simmons had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian stretched its win streak to 10 games, narrowly beating Utah Valley 80-76 on Thursday night.

The game was the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Cameron Steele had 17 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (10-2, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Blaze Nield scored a career-high 27 points plus 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (9-4, 0-1). Fardaws Aimaq added 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Le'Tre Darthard had 13 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Headcase Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Basketball
Abilene, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
State
Utah State
KESQ

Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Tarleton State 77-55

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Connor Harding scored 17 and Utah Valley thumped Tarleton State 77-55. The Wolverines now have won three of their last four following a two-game skid. Shamir Bogues scored 17 points for the Texans.
UTAH STATE
KESQ

Kuxhausen leads N. Colorado over S. Utah 91-81

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Dru Kuxhausen scored a season-high 25 points as Northern Colorado topped Southern Utah 91-81. Bodie Hume added 20 points for the Bears. Maizen Fausett led the Thunderbirds with a season-high 21 points.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abilene Christian#Utah Valley#Wolverines#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Travis Kelce Said

Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
ABC News

No. 25 Kentucky rallies late to beat No. 17 Iowa 20-17

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 17 Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday. Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half. Wan’Dale...
IOWA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy