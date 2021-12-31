ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ognacevic carries Lipscomb over Alabama A&M 66-63

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KJ Johnson hit six of Lipscomb's eight straight free throws in the final minutes as the Bison held off Alabama A&M, 66-63 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead twice in the final 2:36, the last time on a Garrett Hicks layup with 1:24 left, but Lipscomb's Quincy Clark put the game away with two free throws with :17 left.

Jacob Ognacevic registered 16 points and eight rebounds for Lipscomb (7-8). Johnson was 6-of-7 from the line and finished with 12 points. Will Pruitt added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah had three assists.

Garrett Hicks had 19 points for the Bulldogs (1-9), who have now lost nine straight games. EJ Williams added 16 points. Jalen Johnson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

