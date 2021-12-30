SILVER, JEWELLERY & WATCHES

Jewellery has the unique ability to transcend time and trends. Even the most unusual designs of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings have long served as daily accessories, lasting for generations.Whether you wear silver or gold or love pearls or diamonds, a good jewellery piece can stand alone to make an impact or complement your favourite outfit.Our social media feeds are full of pearlescent pieces, layered gold chains, and curated ears with hoops, studs and cuffs – all often worn with a minimalist outfit, because the power of a great jewellery collection is that it can transform a dowdy look into...
Nothing greets a New Year like festive finishes, and this season’s popular choices are silver and gold-toned home accessories – everything from tables to chandeliers, to whimsical tchotchkes with sentimental meaning. Of course, all that glitter adds some glamour to your surroundings as well, which never hurts in the month of January.
A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon.
Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release.
The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
While some shoppers might naturally think of bulk groceries, food court hot dogs, and free samples when they are planning a trip to their local Costco, there's one type of product at the wholesale chain that doesn't get as much attention as it probably should: clothing. Per Reader's Digest, Costco...
School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
And Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed tracksuit that Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign. Washed in gray with red and blue accents, the four-piece collection includes a basketball sweater, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a red dual-branded logo and navy PUMA Ralph Sampson sneakers with gold detailing.
P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage.
The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay.
Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
2 Chainz has long been a collector of Air Jordan’s, but he received a special care package courtesy of Michael Jordan himself recently. The Atlanta native posted a clip with a slew of Jordan kicks signed by His Airness over the weekend to flex on those doubting his sneaker game.
The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
Brought together by a mutual interest in redefining the possibilities of self-expression, EMPHASIS Jewellery and fashion house ANAÏS JOURDEN recently released the “MMXXI Collection.”. A display of subversive elegance, the special range reimagines the classic curb chain with barbell embellishments and hand-set jewels. The translated lock-ring jewelry sees...
Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
This season’s most spectacular high jewellery pieces are truly impressive examples of expert craftsmanship and exquisite attention to detail. Marking 100 years of the legendary Chanel N°5 perfume, Patrice Leguéreau’s latest fine-jewellery collection manifests a remarkable revolution. It was back in 1921 when Ernest Beaux and...
Fine jewellery brand Foundrae has launched a new homeware collection at Browns just in time for new year shenanigans – even if your party is rather smaller than planned. The collection comprises five ceramic miniature plates, either available separately or as part of an indulgent gift box. Embellished with a gold design that nods to Foundrae’s signature mystical motifs, intricate illustrations depict the ten foundations of the brand – strength, karma, dream, protection, wholeness, passion, true love, resilience, internal compass and dream.
For those unaware, a very sudden and extremely vicious wildfire struck eastern Colorado on December 30. Called the Marshall Fire, it only lasted one day but it was fueled by abnormally dry conditions and driven by hurricane-force winds, ultimately spreading to over 6,000 acres. As a result, over 1,000 homes and businesses northwest of Denver were destroyed. Two people remain missing.
Jordan Brand has recently turned several of its popular Air Jordan silhouettes into golf shoes and continuing that trend is a pair of Air Jordan 1 Golf styles coming soon.
Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf on Instagram yesterday, which revealed the silhouette in the classic “Chicago” and the new “Wolf Grey” makeups.
The first “Chicago” iteration of the shoe features a low-cut white leather upper that’s coupled with red overlay panels on the mudguard, eyestay and heel counter along with a black Swoosh branding on the sides. Unlike its basketball counterpart,...
The iconic Air Jordan 4 is back with a bang, introducing another upcoming colorway as the 2021 sneaker-calendar year begins to wrap up. This time in a new infrared and dark grey color pattern, Jordan's fans and sneakerheads alike will have an opportunity to cop the latest in the Jordan 4 collection, as the "Infrared 23" nears its upcoming release.
