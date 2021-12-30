ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NI Isolation Period Dropped to 7 Days

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced that the self isolation period for positive Covid-19 cases will reduce...

nitravelnews.com

nitravelnews.com

No Further Covid Restrictions Expected for NI

Stormont ministers are virtually meeting today (30 December) to discuss current covid-19 restrictions, cases and data. Health officials have told ministers that the Omicron variant now makes up 90% of cases here in Northern Ireland, however, it has been reported that no further changes are expected in regards to restrictions.
WORLD
