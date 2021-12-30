ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social...

romper.com

Ryan Gosling Asked His Best Teacher For Help Homeschooling His Kids: His Mom

Like many parents, Ryan Gosling has spent most of the pandemic focused on his two children. The La La Land actor recently opened up about some of the challenges he and his longtime partner Eva Mendes have faced as parents during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including taking over the education of their 5-and-7-year-old daughters. In an interview with British GQ, Gosling revealed that when it came time to homeschool his children, he turned to one of the greatest teachers he ever had for help: his mother.
EDUCATION
komando.com

Facebook’s name change, Alexa tips, kids and social media

Facebook is reportedly changing its name, and the internet has no shortage of funny ideas. Plus, how to use your Amazon Echo to make Halloween a little spookier. And you won’t believe how many parents of young kids say it’s simply “too much work” to watch what they do on social media.
INTERNET
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
#Beverly Hills#Instagram Stories
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Social Media
Instagram
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee Addresses Racist Criticism Over Her New Relationship With Boyfriend Jaylin Smith

Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec. 26, the Olympic gold medalist — who's currently a freshman at Auburn University — posted two photos looking blissfully happy with her boyfriend, along with a caption of a single white heart emoji. However, shortly after posting on social media, some people online took issue with the relationship — specifically people in the Hmong American community.
CELEBRITIES

