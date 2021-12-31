ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Is Engaged

imdb.com
 3 days ago

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne will soon have a new daughter-in-law. The couple's son, Jack Osbourne, revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Aree Gearhart—and she...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jack Osbourne Is Engaged to Aree Gearhart 2 Years After Finalizing Lisa Stelly Divorce: ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’

He put a ring on it! After nearly two years of dating, Jack Osbourne is engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s son, 36, captioned an Instagram selfie with the interior designer on Thursday, December 30. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.”
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrated 39th Wedding Anniversary 2021 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after both took to social media to celebrate to mark their 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4th. Sharon shared, "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed the back story to the Grammy winning song "I Don't Want To Change The World". The song was recorded for Ozzy's 1991 album "No More Tears" and Zakk shares in the January 2022 issue of Guitar World that the riff for the song was originally a joke.
MUSIC
SFGate

Cryptobatz: Ozzy Osbourne Announces First NFT Collection

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first dive into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with the upcoming ‘Cryptobatz’ collection. The Prince of Darkness will unveil 9,666 unique NFT bats in January – a knowing nod to the infamous moment he bit the head off a bat during a 1982 performance in Des Moines, Iowa. The news was first announced by Rolling Stone UK.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio was a top 21 story from August 2021: The honoring of Randy Rhoads by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was celebrated with a special Ozzy Osbourne interview for the radio show In The Studio With Redbeard's Medium Rare series. Host...
MUSIC
jack1065.com

Going off the rails on a crypto train: Ozzy Osbourne announces NFT series

Remember when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat during a concert? It’s back, in NFT form. According to Rolling Stone UK, the metal legend is launching his own run of non-fungible tokens inspired by that infamous 1982 incident. The collection, titled CryptoBatz, consists of 9,666 digital bats designed by Ozzy in collaboration with the NFT studio Sutter Systems.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Foray Into NFTs with "Cryptobatz"

Ozzy Osbourne has become the latest musician to make a foray into the crypto industry with the launch of “Cryptobatz,” a collection of 9,666 non-fungible tokens. The Great Ozz has put quite a lot of effort into the collection given that he created it by himself. Osbourne told...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne to Launch ‘Bat’ NFTs

January 20, 1982, is a day that has gone down in rock infamy. Playing a show in Des Moines, Iowa, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a real bat on stage. Now, the 73-year-old rocker is using the unforgettable moment from 40 years earlier as inspiration for his non-fungible token (NFT).
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Design Taxi

Ozzy Osbourne Announces The First-Ever NFTs That Can Mutate & Breed

The first signs of procreation in the metaverse are here. Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first-ever non-fungible tokens—and in a world first, they’re able to mutate and reproduce new NFTs. ‘CryptoBatz’, as the Osbourne-created digital collectibles are called, revive a moment in pop-culture history that...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Catches Santa in Festive Christmas Photo

Well, that’s one way Ozzy Osbourne chooses to hold onto the holidays. Some people love the holidays so much that they do whatever is necessary to keep them in their clutches. British singer, Ozzy Osbourne, proves that in a recent Twitter photo. In the photo, the 73-year-old musician holds on tightly to Santa Claus while flashing a funny, yet menacing smile. Santa Claus looks to the heavens for help as Osbourne appears to be celebrating his victory. Or maybe he’s trying to call his lovely reindeer for assistance. Due to their size, many can guess Osbourne would be no match to eight angry reindeer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy