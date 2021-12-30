ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Hong Kong Hosts Dazzling New Years Eve Celebration

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

Hong Kong will ring in the New Year with a dazzling celebration, featuring radiant lights along the entire Victoria Harbour waterfront, a performance by the city’s flagship Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and the New Year countdown lights on the recently...

nitravelnews.com

Idaho8.com

Hong Kong reports first Omicron cluster as city welcomes New Year

Hong Kong has confirmed its first Omicron cluster, bringing an end to its long streak of zero locally transmitted cases and prompting fears of a wider outbreak as the city prepares to ring in the new year. Two cases of local transmission were detected on Thursday — a 76-year-old and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nitravelnews.com

New Year Maiden Cruise of Swan Hellenic’s SH Minerva Launches New Era

Cultural expedition cruise pioneer’s purpose-designed new ship has left Ushuaia on a stunning 10-day New Year celebration Antarctic cruise. Today (31st December), Swan Hellenic announced that its new ship SH Minerva had left Ushuaia yesterday evening on her maiden cultural expedition cruise of the Antarctic, a 9-day New Year celebration of discovery.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
CELEBRITIES
#New Years Eve#Art#Museum
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Five big changes coming to Royal Caribbean in 2022

As we approach the start of a new year, there is not only a lot of optimism surrounding a full year of cruises once again, but also some big changes and additions. Royal Caribbean is always planning years in advance, and 2022 is shaping up to be a cruise season full of intriguing choices for a vacation.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Arts
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
Mens Journal

The Most Interesting New Restaurant in NYC Is…Inside a Car Dealership?

After crossing the massive showroom, past gleaming new cars and SUVs, then up a flight of stairs, visitors to the new Genesis House will find an extraordinary restaurant that offers a fine dining experience rooted in ancient tradition, techniques, and recipes from Korean noble families that date back to the 1300s.

