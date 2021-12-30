ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Further Covid Restrictions Expected for NI

 5 days ago

Stormont ministers are virtually meeting today (30 December) to discuss current covid-19 restrictions, cases and data. Health officials have told ministers that the Omicron variant now makes up 90% of cases here in Northern Ireland, however, it...

The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Absences among biggest worry in NI health service

Planning for workforce absenteeism is among the biggest worries currently facing Northern Ireland's health service. BBC News NI understands that a meeting has taken place among senior management from across all health trusts. They are planning to update contingency plans to keep some services running. While the Omicron variant is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Councils in NI 'face tough financial future' despite Covid reserves

Councils in Northern Ireland are facing a tough financial future despite building up reserves of more than £400m during the pandemic, according to a new Audit Office report. It said the ability of councils to generate income continues to be impacted by Covid-19 measures. The report found councils had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: NI health unions predict 'worst winter ever'

Northern Ireland's health service is facing its "worst winter ever" as the Omicron variant continues to spread, the sector's trade unions have said. The 11 bodies have issued a joint message of solidarity to their members. By Monday, there were 2,349 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland.
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Nightclubs in NI to close from 26 December

Nightclubs will have to close from 06:00 on 26 December and indoor standing events will be prohibited. From then, dancing will also be prohibited in hospitality venues, but this will not apply to weddings. Stormont ministers met for more than four hours this afternoon to agree measures to tackle rising...
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

NI Isolation Period Dropped to 7 Days

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced that the self isolation period for positive Covid-19 cases will reduce from 10 days to 7. In a tweet posted on Thursday (30 December), Mr Givan stated:. “The self isolation period for positive cases will reduce form 10 days to 7 days...
WORLD
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker Assures ‘School Is Safe’ As COVID Cases Are Expected To Rise Further In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country and in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said kids should not be sent home from schools. “We know that kids are at extremely low risk and we know that going to school is safe,” the governor said Tuesday after announcing members of the Massachusetts National Guard would be deployed to help hospitals in the state. Thanks to vaccines, Baker said new cases do not represent the same thing they did one year ago, when many schools were teaching students remotely. “My view on this is really simple: kids need to be in school. School is safe. It’s not only safe, it’s healthy. There’s an overwhelming amount of evidence out there at this point in time that keeping kids out of school, keeping them away from one another, keeping them away from trained and caring adults, did terrible damage to kids all over the country. It’s not going to happen in Massachusetts,” said Baker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

Covid Chaos in Austria

110 British Tourists have been caught up in the latest covid-19 changes in Austria after the country imposed a requirement for all arrivals to hold negative PCR test taken with 48 hours of arrival. When the flight landed in Innsbruck Airport, Austrian Authorities said the arrivals did not have the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Schools, colleges and creches ‘to reopen as planned’ despite Covid case rates

Schools colleges and creches will reopen later this month despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, Eamon Ryan has said.The Green Party leader said on Sunday that be expected schools to reopen as planned in the coming days, even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.Transport Minister Mr Ryan said there will be challenges, but the solution was not the widespread closure of schools.“It’s important that schools do open on Thursday.“Each school will have different circumstances. It’ll be more difficult probably, in primary than in secondary because it’s more difficult, particularly for a smaller school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland

More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.NI #COVID19 data has been updated:📊30,423 positive cases and sadly, 15 deaths have been reported from midnight 30 December to midnight 3 January 2022.💉3,530,777 vaccines administered in total.Vaccines➡️ https://t.co/Yfa0hHVmRLDashboard➡️https://t.co/WeZCwyPQnJ pic.twitter.com/VXseRa0utz— Department of Health...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Up to one in 10’ in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 over festive period

It is likely that as many as one in 10 people in parts of Northern Ireland had Covid-19 over the festive period, the region’s chief scientific adviser has said.Professor Ian Young said one in 20 tested positive in some areas, but with limits on PCR tests it is likely the true figure was as high as one in 10 last week.The latest figures from the Department of Health published on Tuesday, revealed a further 15 deaths of patients who had previously tested positive.The figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Health Minister urges people to get booster jab after 30,000 cases in four days

The Health Minister has urged people to get their booster vaccine after more than 30,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in just four days.Robin Swann said the figures were “deeply concerning” and would put further pressure on the healthcare service.Mr Swann pointed to data showing that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over were almost 30 times as likely to need a hospital admission with Covid-19 than those who had received all three doses.Faced with this very real threat, getting your booster dose right now is the single most important step you can takeRobin Swann, Health MinisterHe said:...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Up to 90% of Covid patients in ICU are unboosted, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as he said up to 90% of those in intensive care had not had their third Covid jabs. On a visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes, the prime minister said people should enjoy their new year celebrations while taking extra precautions such as ventilation and testing, and he urged people to take up the offer of a third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The El Paso Times

El Paso health officials expect COVID-19 spike after holidays, no new restrictions planned

City of El Paso health officials are anticipating a COVID-19 holiday spike after the holidays, but new restrictions are not on the horizon. "We don't expect to enact any restriction because at this point we need to continue practicing prevention," Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county public health authority, said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. "The foundation of these preventive measures is vaccination."
EL PASO, TX

