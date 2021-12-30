No Further Covid Restrictions Expected for NI

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country and in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said kids should not be sent home from schools. “We know that kids are at extremely low risk and we know that going to school is safe,” the governor said Tuesday after announcing members of the Massachusetts National Guard would be deployed to help hospitals in the state. Thanks to vaccines, Baker said new cases do not represent the same thing they did one year ago, when many schools were teaching students remotely. “My view on this is really simple: kids need to be in school. School is safe. It’s not only safe, it’s healthy. There’s an overwhelming amount of evidence out there at this point in time that keeping kids out of school, keeping them away from one another, keeping them away from trained and caring adults, did terrible damage to kids all over the country. It’s not going to happen in Massachusetts,” said Baker.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO