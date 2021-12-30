George R. R. Martin Reveals His Thoughts on Game of Thrones Prequel After Seeing Rough Cut

Peter Dinklage isn’t one to repeat himself, and he’s proving that once again in Cyrano, a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. The new version boasts songs by The National and the actor in the title role as a crooning poet who expresses his love for fair Roxanne (Haley Bennett) by writing letters to her on behalf of soldier Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). It is, on the one hand, a clear departure from Dinklage’s acclaimed performance as the scheming Tyrion on Game of Thrones. Yet it’s perhaps not as different as it might first appear, since both are underestimated men with cagey instincts and fundamentally romantic souls. Having originated the part (alongside Bennett) in a 2018 stage production that was conceived, written and directed by his wife Erica Schmidt, Dinklage is an ideal Cyrano, his lyrical yearning and misguided cunning serving as the engines that drive this tale toward tragedy. He’s the magnetic center of this swooning if melancholy affair, even without the elongated nose that has long been the character’s trademark.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO