Despegar.com, as the largest online travel agency in Latin America, is in the early stages of a post-pandemic recovery. Despegar.com (DESP) is the leading online travel agency in Latin America operating across 20 countries. While this segment was particularly hard hit during the pandemic and continues to face disruptions, the industry has been defined by a strong rebound considering easing cross-board travel restrictions and a better sense of the health risks. Indeed, Despegar reported impressive trends in bookings during its last reported quarter in what is still an early stage recovery for air travel and tourism in the region. We are bullish on DESP which is well-positioned to extend its operating momentum through 2022, supporting firming financials. The stock trades at a depressed valuation relative to global online travel agency peers setting up a significant upside potential through a positive long-term outlook.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO