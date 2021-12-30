Justin Long Confirms He's in a Relationship

Remember how happy Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) were last season when they first got together? Well, based on TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of New Amsterdam‘s midseason premiere, it’s going to take a lot to get back to that. It seems the two aren’t even talking after Leyla found out that the reason she scored a fifth residency spot at New Amsterdam is because Bloom made a donation. Now, all Bloom can do is leave voicemails: “Hey, Leyla, it’s me. Just checking in. Want to hear how your Va rotation’s going. It’s so weird not having you at the hospital. Look, I know that you took that job to get away from me, and I want to respect your space but please, will you just let me know where you’re living? I just don’t.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO