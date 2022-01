Just days after welcoming 2022, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World is already making plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 with a special $22 ticket offer. We don’t know much yet about this event (as it’s almost a year away), but last week’s NYE party featured Zedd as a headliner. General admission tickets leading up to the show were priced as high as $350, making this an exceptionally great price.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO