Basketball

Lincoln basketball teams put up spirited fight, but fall to Blackhawks in first home games of season

By Connie McCafferty
blackfootvalleydispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoys fall 33-73 The Blackhawk express from Seeley Lake thundered through Lincoln on the Friday before Christmas break and it wasn't bringing gifts from the North Pole. Both teams, the Lady Lynx and varsity men, fell to the perennial powerhouse Seeley Lake Blackhawks in lopsided losses that were tests of character...

