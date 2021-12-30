ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sam Heughan Just Learned That Pal Tom Ellis Auditioned for an Outlander Bad Guy

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Outlander fun fact will have you saying "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ!" For a chat with Square Mile, Outlander star Sam Heughan was interviewed...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Caitriona Balfe Is Sam Heughan’s Angel

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released a clip to hold fans over until the season six premiere of Outlander. Taken from the first episode of the upcoming season, the teaser stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire. In a conversation that runs just under two minutes, the time-defying couple discuss the impending arrivals on Fraser’s Ridge — presumably referring to Tom Christie and his children). Claire notes that while more food and spare clothes will be necessary, they will make do, as always. Jamie then confesses that while he was in Ardsmuir Prison (which is where he met Tom in the Diana Gabaldon books that the show is based on), he saw his wife. “It’s what got me through it. You were always with me,” he says, concluding that he sometimes thinks she’s an angel. “Would an angel do this?” she replies, and they kiss. Och, aye! Season six of Outlander is set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan gives worrying details about Jamie in Outlander season six – and fans are concerned

Sam Heughan has revealed what viewers can expect from Jamie Fraser's storyline in Outlander season six, and we're not surprised that some fans are concerned!. Chatting via the show's official Twitter account, Sam explained: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan shares racy first look clip from Outlander season six

Sam Heughan has shared a first look clip at the upcoming sixth season of Outlander – and it's pretty racy. The actor took to Instagram to reveal the new video which shows his character, Jamie Fraser, and co-star Caitríona Balfe's character Claire in a romantic embrace. In the...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Sam Heughan talks Outlander season 6, Men in Kilts season 2 on GMA

This morning Outlander star Sam Heughan made an appearance on Good Morning America, and with that we got a few more details on what lies ahead!. We should start by noting this: The “sneak peek” GMA was hyping for season 6 was actually just Sam talking about the upcoming episodes, plus a part of the preview that debuted on Christmas. We were hoping for something more; yet, it’s always nice to see a new interview with Sam! In this, he discusses the challenges of shooting season 6 during the pandemic, having some longer episodes (we know at least that the premiere is extended), and also how the story is darker and more intense than ever. There’s a lot of great stuff coming and after such a long road to make this season happy, we’re sure that the entire cast and crew is happy to have it out there.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Jesus
Person
Sam Heughan
WUSA

Sam Asghari Reveals the 'And Just Like That' Role He Auditioned For

It appears Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, loves the Sex and the City franchise as much as she does!. On Wednesday, a day prior to the release of the And Just Like That episode "Tragically Hip," the 27-year-old model and actor took to his Instagram Story to share that he auditioned for a role in the reboot. While the part ultimately went to another actor, Asghari says he read for the role of Travis, the handsome physical therapist that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be working with following her hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#Pal#Square Mile#The Q A
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy