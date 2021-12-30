ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cinderella Pantomime Evening performance

By Kirby Vickery
skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely family atmosphere and even better when the crowd are involved. Great performance by all...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58 2021 In Review

Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58 was a top 21 story from July 2021: Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away. The sad news was revealed via social media by his son, Sebastian. A cause of death has not been revealed. He was 58 years old. Sebastian wrote in a...
MUSIC
Washington City Paper

Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast Put the Magic Back in the Holidays

Kids ages 5 to 11 deserve more than a coronavirus vaccine for Christmas. Sure, they’ll want tangible presents, but if you have the means and know a kid who deserves a reward for getting jabbed, surprise them with tickets to a show. Chances are, the grown-ups will have a good time too.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Pantomime 2021 round-up 2: TV stars in the spotlight

Shirley Ballas shows off some of her dance moves in Snow WhitePamela Raith Photography. Shirley Ballas (main picture), released from her day job as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, certainly knows how to make an entrance, and as the Wicked Queen she does here in a range of fantastic costumes. She swashes her buckle – well, swishes her frock – with aplomb.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

WE Party NYD: The Musical

Join us as we see in the New Year in traditional WE Party style as we present WE Party: The Musical. Great fun however I would love to have some different type of music played in this event . It just feels like the same songs and music to every WE party. Or just different music first and second half . Cheers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pantomime
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner. The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Jenny McCarthy Split Between Watching ‘Yellowstone’ and Superfan Husband Donnie Wahlberg

While “Blue Bloods” prepares for its midseason return to CBS this Friday, January 7th, series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) revealed his super-fanaticism for “Yellowstone” during the other hit series finale on Sunday. Therefore, as the “Blue Bloods” star was locked on “Yellowstone,” Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, was unsure who she should be watching during the series’ final episode. Check out her humorous TikTok below.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Remembers Late Betty White With Four Simple Words

“Wheel of Fortune” fans haven’t exactly been happy with the show’s handling of certain things recently. First, there was the botched car prize due to a technicality and later, the show seemed to ignore Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary as host. But regardless of how you feel about those topics, there’s one thing we can all agree on today. That’s the fact that Betty White was a national treasure who will be dearly missed. Her influence spanned far and wide from “Jeopardy!” to “Saturday Night Live” and even the Super Bowl.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy